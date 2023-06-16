A Nigerian man has reacted after he and his wife were told by the doctor to wait for one week before enjoying

The couple just got their family planning done and the doctor advised that they should give a space of seven days

The man, however, did not welcome the idea as he thought the wait was not necessary having done family planning

A man is not too happy that a medical doctor told him and his wife to wait for one week before enjoying.

The man and his wife just had their family planning done and the doctor advised them to give a space of seven days before going to 'the other room.'

The man did not understand why he should wait before touching his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@itzz_joygray.

The man was, however, not happy about the whole thing as he told his wife there was no need to wait.

When they got home, his wife asked him why he was not happy, and he dismissed the doctor's advice.

The man's wife, however, pleaded with him to excise patience. The video was posted by @itzz_joygray

She captioned the video while posting it on TikTok:

"After the family planning, the doctor said we will have to wait for one week before anything."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man is told to wait before touching his wife

After watching the video, many TikTok users took to the comment section to share similar experiences with their spouses.

@blossom said:

"If I tell my own to help me wash plate, he go say bribe me. He can't survive this one wey una dey talk."

@Charlene Temitope said:

"It’s the ‘what are we waiting for’."

@_mercified_01 reacted:

"This is so my hubby... this kain thing dey too pain dem."

@Hairbyberyl said:

"Ahah. So na every week una dy knack for inside marriage? I’ve been giving my husband side eye to not come close for over a month now."

