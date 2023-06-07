A married medical doctor devised an interesting means to always be with his side chick whenever he wants

The doctor secretly admits his side chick as a patient in the clinic each night he is on shift so that they will be together

However, luck ran out of them one night as the doctor's wife found out and stormed the hospital in anger

A married medical doctor who is on night duty admitted his girlfriend to the hospital so that they would be together.

A dramatic video posted on Twitter by @BCherich showed when the doctor's wife stormed the hospital in anger.

The doctor is said to be in the habit of admitting his girlfriend when he is on duty. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Hispanolistic.

The medical doctor is said to always be in the habit of cheating on his wife whenever he is on shift in the hospital.

Wife catches her husband cheating in the hospital

Each night he is on duty, he allows his side chick into the hospital as a 'patient', which means she would be assigned a bed space. This was his strategy to get to spend the night with his girlfriend, away from the prying eyes of his wife.

Luck, however, ran out of them one night because someone informed his wife, and she stormed the hospital in a rage. She got there and staged a severe fight with the lady on the bed with no clothes on, save for the sheets wrapped around her body.

See the tweet containing the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as medical doctor is caught cheating

Some Twitter users find the video interesting, while others argue that it never happened.

@BCherich asked:

"Does this really happen in the real world? Do people go to this extent just to cheat? Isn't it too much hustle."

@desterio_des said:

"The person who gave hint to the wife about admissions is the enemy of progress."

@delta_last_BABY commented:

"Men will go to any length to cheat."

Wife gets pregnant for gateman

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a wife was impregnated by the gateman in her house.

The woman's husband travelled to Dubai, UAE, where he spent eight months.

But before he could return to Nigeria, his wife was already five months pregnant for the gateman.

Source: Legit.ng