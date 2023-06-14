On June 9, 2023, a courageous lady, Chef Damilola Adeparusi took up cooking in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state. By June 13, Chef Dammy had succeeded in cooking for 120 hours as she and organisers of the chookathon said she would.

But Legit.ng has confirmed that the Guinness World Records was not officially aware of the cookathon. Here are the three major things the body said about the cookathon after an enquiry was sent to it.

1. Dammy did not apply to break any record

In response to a press enquiry sent to it by Legit.ng, the Guinness World Record said it did not receive any application regarding the cookathon in Ekiti state.

It is compulsory to apply and notify the body before attempting to break an existing world record.

The GWR said:

"We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review."

2. The organisers of the Ekiti cookathon did not receive a set of rules to follow

Having not applied to break a cooking record, it then means that the organisers of the cookathon did not get the rules to follow.

The GWR said:

"Once an application is accepted, the record claimant receives a set of detailed guidelines specific to that record category that must be adhered to."

Also speaking on this, Chuwuebuka Ezugha, the founder/chairman of Chukwuebuka Freestyle Entertainment and Academy and who has applied for 16 record attempts, told Legit.ng:

"It takes up to 12 weeks in each process and possibly five working days if you choose and pay for "Priority Application."

3. Dammy can't submit evidence of cookathon

According to the Guinness World Records, the rules sent to anyone attempting to break a record also specifies evidence that would be submitted at the end. Since Dammy did not apply or receive the rules, she possibly can't submit evidence.

The body said:

"This (the guidelines) also details a list of evidence that must be submitted for our team to verify the record. Guinness World Records maintains a rigorous review process to maintain the integrity of each Guinness World Records title."

Again, Chuwuebuka Ezugha, who has gone through the process 16 times, clarifies that without receiving the rules, a record attempt won't be approved.

He said:

"I applied for all 16 records by myself. Without receiving and following GWR attempt guidelines, the record won't be approved."

While it is not clear if Dammy actually set out to break a record, she was seen in a video talking about breaking a world cooking record by cooking for 120 hours.

The Spirit Word Mission who organised the cookathon also said this on Twitter:

"Spirit Word is going for the world record by Friday, 09/05/2023. Save the date tweeps. We are coming!"

