A young boy's unbridled joy over a simple doughnut has captivated viewers' attention in a heartwarming video

It is evident that this simple doughnut holds immense value for him, bringing not only nourishment to his body but also happiness to his soul

The innocence and appreciation displayed by the little boy in this video have touched the hearts of countless viewers

A heartwarming video has showcased a beautiful moment of innocence and appreciation in an otherwise challenging environment, as a little boy showed a deep sense of gratitude to God over little.

The video shared on Tik Tok by @globalgivingorg, started with the young boy, dressed in only black trousers and Crocs, seated on a pavement in a modest setting.

Unknown to him, a hand extended towards him, holding a doughnut.

As he turned his face, he suddenly noticed the treat and excitedly jumped up, eagerly ready to receive the unexpected gift.

He took a moment to cut off a sizable portion of the doughnut, which showed his modesty. Then, in a heart-melting gesture, he knelt down and joined his tiny hands together, in prayer to God for the gift.

The sight of this young soul thanking a higher power before indulging in his snack was both precious and beautiful.

After he completed his prayer, he joyfully stood up and began to relish his treat with pure bliss and satisfaction.

The little boy, beamed with joy, as he waved to the hand that showed him the small act of generosity.

The video so far has gathered 24,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Social media reactions to the grateful boy act:

@SAUDAH.@ug. said:

"This boy made shade tears yarrab the way he holds doughnut kneeling and thanks God at this age he knows God is first well parenting".

@verified said:

"I Have been blinking since morning to prevent tears from falling…. may this baby never lack".

@ludmilabrabencova said:

"I almost burst into tears. It really brings me to tears, how much suffering there is in the world. People should appreciate everything and not just co".

@katyazzopardi8 said:

"Wooow soo cute although he was hungry, he said the prayer before he started eating i cried watching this video".

Watch video:

