A heartwarming TikTok video of a 12-year-old boy caring for his baby sister like a father has melted thousands of hearts online

The clip showed the adorable girl snoozing peacefully in his arms as he cuddled her gently

In another scene, the protective brother quickly grabbed his sister before she could reach for something dangerous on the floor

A touching video that captured the sweet bond between a 12-year-old boy and his baby sister has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the boy holding his sister in his arms like a loving father, as she slept soundly.

The young boy takes care of her sister like a father. @salina_sunshine Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Little boy unique love for baby sister

He stroked her hair showing how much he adored her.

In another scene, the boy demonstrated his quick reflexes when he saw his sister reaching for a sharp object on the floor.

He swiftly picked her up and moved her away from harm, while giving her a reassuring hug.

Many social media users who saw the video appreciated the boy and observed that the boy would grow up to be a good father.

As of publishing the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 10,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Regina said:

"Just wait until she gets older.. no boyfriends for her."

@MarlonRandolph also said:

"She is his baby. I've had my (7) year old grandson since he was (4) months old, he is paw paw baby."

@gallwllams719 commented:

"Hey…she loves her big brother so much. She really does."

@Guyana005 also commented:

"Big brother protection. So sweet."

@Mayra0624:

"Are they matching swim trunks and bathing suit!?"

