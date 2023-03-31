A video showing a caring mother showering her son with gift on his birthday has gone viral on TikTok

The mother bought so much gifts for the three years old boy to show him how much she cared and the boy's reaction is nothing short of amazing

In some of the clips, the boy showed his excitement as the gift were being unpacked to be presented to him

The joy in the face of a little boy of three years old whose mother wanted make his birthday memorable has garnered attention on TikTok.

In the viral video, the mother slowly uncovered some of the gifts and to the surprise of many, the boy showed happiness to the extent of dancing.

Mum appreciates son with gift. Photo credit: @busybee Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The mom also bought him a mini-Ipad, a framed photo, clothes, shoes among other things.

Three year old prostates

The boy showed her appreciation by prostating to thank his mother who went all the way to make the boy happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users who reacted expressed their joy when they saw the reaction of the little boy and many people also appreciated the mother.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered 5000 with over 300 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@olorlImpresslon reacted:

"No one notice how he portrate and greet."

@Lalha said:

"Is the happiness for megod bless you mommy."

@aļenikeayoka300 commented:

"wow God bless u oo"

enlola Akindele said:

"thanks daddy god bless you more."

@Rohaan637 also reacted:

"but u must wake him well not that way tho thx for de luv."

@OylndaMola7373 said:

"God bless him."

@Hakeemah commented:

"Seriously at first I was like what did this small boy know about all this buh the moment I saw him jubilating I became speechless."

@user31974144037941 also reacted:

"happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may G0d be with you and your family in Jesus name amen."

@RltaAsamoah also commented:

"happy birthday to you my dear boy long life and prosperity more calendar to destroy more of it in good health."

@Marlamojuroye360 also wrote:

"Happy birthday darling thank you mummy u will leave to eat the fruit of your labor."

Grateful mum appreciates young son who cared for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman appreciated her young son by pulling a sweet birthday surprise on him.

The company she used to organise the surprise shared the development on TikTok with a video of the lovely moment between mother and son.

According to the company, the woman was sick for over a year, and her son cared for her. She thought it wise that such kindness should not go unappreciated.

Source: Legit.ng