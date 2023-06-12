In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok, a young boy left his mother in awe as he surprised her with her dream car

The video started with the boy taking the car to a filling station to fill it up, and then he drove it home, capturing the moment on camera

Meanwhile, the boy's sisters blindfolded their mother, who eagerly awaited the surprise that was about to unfold

The video shared on his page, @perrymoni015, began with the boy taking the car to a petrol station to fill it up while showcasing his excitement.

Boy surprises mum with her dream car. Photo Source: TikTok/@perrymoni015

Source: TikTok

He then drove it home, with someone else driving his vehicle in the video.

The boy's sisters blindfolded their mother, who eagerly awaited the surprise.

As he arrived, they removed the blindfold, revealing the stunning jeep.

Overwhelmed with happiness, the mother jumped for joy.

He celebrated by pouring champagne and showering his mother with money as she danced.

The heartwarming video has inspired many, with comments expressing similar desires to surprise their loved ones.

Comments poured in, with @ezekiel2003 expressing their hope to surprise their mother someday and @walata14 sharing their regret about not being able to do the same for their late mother.

Other social media comments gathered from the boy's surprising video:

@@miamail33 said:

"♥️I hope one day I will also do this to my mom ♥️ congratulations more to come ."

@classicsassyead1 said:

"Jah I want this kind of celebration before this year ends congratulations to her all mom deserves it and more of it ."

@blake_shel_ton1 said:

"Congratulations gee, na Wetin we wan Dey see be this but be careful ooo Pluto way no Dey show for map."

@ogpounds16 said:

"@Mida’s glam: Hopefully, one day I’ll also surprise my mom congratulations to her ❤️."

@vivibest12345:

"Congratulationssoon I go do more than this for my mum in Jesus Christ's Name I have prayed Amen."

@bryanokwara065:

"Congratulations I pray that God will keep my mom alive so I can also surprise her one day ."

Watch the video:

