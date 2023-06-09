In a touching and heartwarming moment that has gone viral, a video captured a beautiful young lady dancing with her father

With each movement, the simple yet profound act of love between the father and daughter became more evident

Many expressed admiration and envy for the beautiful bond between the lady and her father, especially those who have lost their fathers

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A video of a young lady who danced with her father has sparked a wide range of reactions from netizens.

In the video shared by @onlyonebatife5 on Tik Tok, the young lady was seen seated, her face adorned with a radiant smile.

Lady dances with father, appreciates him. Photo Source/@onlyonebatife5

Source: TikTok

She made the peace sign with both hands, signifying a sense of peace and positivity. Behind her stood her loving father, proudly watching his daughter's every move.

As the music played, the young lady rose from her seat and she embraced her father, and they began to dance to the rhythm of the melody.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The father's eyes gleamed with pride and adoration as the young lady embraced him in a warm and heartfelt hug.

It was a gesture that spoke volumes that conveyed gratitude, love, and appreciation.

The adorable video was captioned: "God, please, if I'm to come to this world again, make this man my father."

However, amidst the positive comments, some netizens questioned the authenticity of the man being her biological father, while others asked her also to flaunt her mother.

Few individuals brought up the hypothetical scenario of the lady choosing between her father and Otedola, a billionaire.

Social media reactions to the father-daughter cute video:

@ololade said:

"We miss you guys together ."

it's been a while".

@oluwa Damilola said:

"Ur daddy dey hugs you; you still get mind dey to shake Yansh".

@Richiesmall4321 said:

"You don’t want a father like Dangote or Otedola ".

@OLAMIDE said:

"Oh Baba Oro, nah dad...Congratulations, such a Nice Man... Man dream".

@Shepemoney said:

"If God asks you your father or Adeleke, who you go choose".

@Biggest August said:

"God Abeg, I didn’t enjoy my father growing up ... please, my children must enjoy their father .. nothing must happen to my husband in Jesus' name".

Watch video:

Lady Dances with Cute Father to Amapiano Beat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a lady who danced with her cute father to an Amapiano beat.

The father and the daughter melted hearts on social media after showing off their love for each other.

They danced around each other and vibed hard while staring at each other with sweet smiles.

Source: Legit.ng