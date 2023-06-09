A Nigerian lady has excitedly shared the proud moment her family arrived at her school during her graduation

Her rich parents landed in a convoy and the proud daughter made sure to film their grand arrival

Reacting to the video, netizens stormed the comments section to express their admiration for her family

A Nigerian lady has thrilled netizens with the grand arrival of her rich family at her graduation.

The new graduate with the handle @lifestylesukki on Instagram hailed her family for arriving in a convoy.

Nigerian dad storms daughter's school in convoy Photo credit: @lifestylesukki/TikTok

Expensive cars were spotted as her family members came out one at a time to share hugs with the new graduate.

While her father's hug was quite brief, her mother however spent more time hugging her daughter.

Sharing the clip via her TikTok page, the lady bragged about her family's arrival in a convoy.

"The moment my convoy arrived for my sign-out. See command o", she wrote.

Reactions as Nigerian dad arrives daughter's graduation in convoy

@harbhesolaajoke1 said:

"Let the poor breatheeeeee. Don't suffocate them."

@judym215 wrote:

"I didn’t even see any parents to give me handwork con talk of school my next life I must come from a rich home."

@firstbaby818 said:

"Me I can’t even remember but na bike I use enter hostel back."

@ladyharoada said:

"My mama no even know where my school dey."

@sandypearl_interiors reacted:

"Let my graduation day choke like this or even more than this, I don’t know how but Gor do it."

@princess111_2023 added:

"Maybe dem go create another app for poor people. Una no wan let us breef according to our president."

@shes_jenny added:

"My father will nor see his mate now oh. Na to tell me word him sabi. How many convoy come see me for signing out."

