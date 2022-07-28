A heavily emotional video has shown the moment when a son returned from prison to surprise his mother

It appears the mum was not expecting him on the day he returned as he passionately hugged him in the clip

The emotional moment captured in the video has moved some internet users to tears as the video has caught attention on TikTok

A beautiful reunion between a son and his mother has got many netizens feeling emotional.

According to a short video clip seen on TikTok, the son returned from prison unannounced and his mother could not hold her tears after seeing him.

The son reunites with his mum after four years in prison. Photo credit: YouTube/Rahiem Plummer II.

Source: UGC

Sweet reunion

In the clip, the son returned with a bag and met the door closed. He had to knock several times before his mother emerged from the house.

She was totally shocked when she opened the door and the person knocking was her son. She quickly hugged him and they held on to each other very passionately for a long time.

The reunion video appears to be old because Legit.ng checked further and found it on YouTube where it was shared about a year ago. However, it recently gained massive views on TikTok after it was reposted by @yt_itshakii who attributed it to the YouTube account.

According to the YouTube post:

"Young man was arrested in New Jersey with his out of town registered weapon and convicted due to difference in state laws. He now continues to chase his dreams of being in the music industry."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Jamie Thomas said:

"Let’s hope he doesn’t end up back there for her sake at least."

@Adrianna commented:

"No love is greater than a mother's love."

@Kerissa Jones said:

"A mother's love is unconditional, this made me teary."

@Idfki reacted:

"Anyone else or my mum would have left me on the streets."

@ochime34 reacted:

"They're the one's that really suffer. They were captive too."

@Bangerang420 said:

"She was scared to dead, what happened to put u in jail? She’s like I’m hanging you don’t hurt me."

Source: Legit.ng