A funny young boy saw an old woman walking in a bent position with her walking stick, and he decided to copy her

The hilarious video that captured the boy's action was posted on TikTok by Huyềntrang’s and it has been viewed 11.6 million times

Funny comments trailed the video as TikTok users told the boy to wait till old age before walking that way

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

More than 11.6 million people have viewed the video of a young boy who walked like an old woman.

TikTok user, Huyềntrang’s posted a video showing the old woman walking with a stick and how the boy copied her.

The little boy imitated the old woman who walked in a bent position. Photo credit: TikTok/@shopxinhtrend.

Source: TikTok

She was passing through a place that looked like a street when the boy saw her and followed her from behind.

Video of a boy imitating old woman gets 11.6 million views on TikTok

Using her stick to support herself, the woman walked in a bent position, which seemed to have fascinated the boy who wanted to be like her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Initially, the old woman did not know someone was following her, but she later found out.

When she turned and saw the boy walking in a bent position like her, she was amused and merely laughed it off.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a boy walking like an old woman

The short video immediately caught attention and resonated with TikTok users, who took to the comment section to laugh out loud.

@Sealesh Sealesh said:

"So funny."

@user560307820581 commented:

"Little one your turn is coming."

@Whyishe6868? said:

"I love you so much."

@Phrachanok Chakri's daughter said:

"Wait a second, kid. Don't be in a hurry."

@#Idalia said:

"To remind us, we'll all go through the process."

@paris0230 said:

"l can't stop laughing."

@kin2 reacted:

"This baby is smart."

Mother shows how she carries her twin babies

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother of twins carried the two babies on her back.

The woman cooked in the kitchen when the babies perched on her back.

The mother said in the video that being a mother is more complex than many people would think.

Source: Legit.ng