A mother has declared that motherhood is a hard job despite what social media would want young people to believe

The woman posted a video showing the moment she carried her twin kids on her back at the same time

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people say they still desire to have triplets despite the challenges of motherhood

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a mother who declared that motherhood is a difficult job.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the mother, @trishaitua said nobody should be fooled that motherhood is an easy job.

The mother carried her twin babies at once while in the kitchen. Photo credit: TikTok/@trishaitua.

The woman herself has given birth to twins, and she was seen in the video taking care of them.

Mother of twins backs her babies at the same time

Interestingly, she was carrying the two children on her back at the same time while she prepares food in the kitchen.

The two children obviously were giving her a hard time which was why she backed the two of them at the same time.

This made her to declare that being a mother is a hard thing despite what social media would have young people believe.

Her declaration has drawn reactions from many TikTok users who have seen the video she posted.

While most people agreed with her, others simply said they still desire to give birth to triplets despite the difficulties of childcare.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Official_kktwins said:

"I still want Triplets."

@giftpual295 commented:

"Dear lord l pray for this blessing in Jesus name amen."

@ensamabbsbeautyplace reacted:

"It's not easy o, I was once in this situation. God keep the twins."

@Wisy J. Johnson said:

"Wow may almighty God protect those children's.... you just impressed me to go and marry."

@priscillanartey88 reacted:

"God richly bless you so much."

Mum welcomes 5 kids after 9 years of childlessness

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady gave birth to 5 babies at once.

According to the story, which went viral on social media, the woman waited for 9 years before she received the blessing.

A video of her and the kids would later go viral and inspire many people.

