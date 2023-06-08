A tourist who captures images of exciting places has posted a nice video showing a nursing mother and her children in a boat

The tourist, identified on TikTok as Moiseletouriste, indicated that the video was recorded in Benin Republic

Moiseletouriste showed how the woman paddled the boat on the water with her baby on her back and another child as a passenger

A passionate tourist captured a nursing mother paddling a wooden boat with her baby on her back.

The tourist known on TikTok as Moiseletouriste captioned the video, "Welcome to Benin", indicating that he recorded the clip in Benin Republic.

When the boat docked, the woman's child also paddled it. Photo credit: TikTok/@moiseletouriste.

Source: TikTok

He showed how the woman strapped her baby on her back while paddling the boat without fear.

The environment where the water is looked like a living neighbourhood because houses are built on the water with the help of solid pillars.

Video of a mother paddling a wooden boat

When the boat docked and the woman climbed out, another child who looked like her daughter picked it up and started paddling.

Moiseleteouriste said of the woman and her children:

"She is very safe. At the age of 5, we know how to swim. There’s nothing to worry about."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a woman paddling a boat

TikTok users found the woman's video interesting, and they reacted to it in the comment section. Some expressed fears that the waters might not be safe for a child to paddle a boat, but Moiseletouriste dismissed the fears.

@user4041050311800 commented:

"It's their way of living. She is very safe."

@Daniel said:

"The little one takes care of the parking lot."

@Halimatou Ousmanou said:

"The child has mastered this thing."

@sarahnamu51 commented:

"But don't live that girl alone in the water, it's risky."

@Ray said:

"This is where the Ijaw comes from."

