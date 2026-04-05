Nigeria implements a strict vehicle import policy to improve road safety and eliminate accident-prone vehicles

Industry dealers support new inspection rules, aiming to prevent Nigeria as a dumping ground for substandard cars

Rising road crash statistics drive urgency for stricter controls on vehicle imports and safety standards

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled a sweeping policy to halt the importation of accidented vehicles into Nigeria, introducing a strict pre-shipment inspection system designed to improve road safety and protect consumers.

Under the new framework, all vehicles, new and used, must be certified before shipment, with authorities enforcing a firm “no certification, no entry” rule.

FG's new tough rule on accidented vehicles seeks to protect buyers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The move signals a decisive shift toward tightening quality control in a market long criticised for absorbing structurally compromised automobiles.

The policy, rolled out as part of the Vehicle Certification Programme (VehCAP), builds on existing standards but introduces a more focused approach tailored to the complexities of automobile imports.

Dealers engage regulators, seek clarity

Industry players say discussions are ongoing to clarify how the policy will be implemented. National President of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, confirmed that dealers are engaging the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), which is expected to oversee the inspection process.

According to him, inspections will be conducted at the point of export, ensuring that unsafe vehicles never make it onto ships bound for Nigeria.

Adedoyin noted that while the policy is still being unpacked, its central aim is clear: to eliminate severely damaged vehicles that could endanger lives on Nigerian roads.

“Nigeria not a dumping ground” — dealers back policy

Despite initial uncertainties, dealers have thrown their weight behind the initiative, describing it as long overdue.

Adedoyin acknowledged that not all accidented vehicles are inherently unsafe, but stressed the need for stricter controls.

He said the policy would help prevent Nigeria from being treated as a dumping ground for substandard vehicles, a concern that has lingered for years.

Importantly, he clarified that vehicles already in transit before the policy’s effective date will not be affected, easing fears of sudden disruptions for importers.

No price shock expected for buyers

Stakeholders have dismissed concerns that the new rules could drive up vehicle prices.

Thomas Alor, Chairman of the PTML Chapter of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, said the cost of shipping accidented and non-accidented vehicles remains the same.

He explained that the real incentive for importing damaged cars has always been their lower purchase price abroad—not reduced logistics costs.

According to him, the policy simply removes the loophole that allowed importers to buy, repair, and resell accidented vehicles—often without buyers’ knowledge.

Rising road crashes add urgency

The crackdown comes against a backdrop of worsening road safety indicators. Data from the Federal Road Safety Corps shows total crashes rose by 9.2 per cent in 2025, with serious and minor incidents also recording sharp increases.

Industry observers believe the new import controls could help address part of the problem by filtering out structurally compromised vehicles before they reach Nigerian roads.

Agents and dealers back FG's move against import of accidented vehicles. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Facebook

Billions spent on imports as policy bites

Nigeria’s reliance on imported vehicles remains significant, with N4.31 trillion spent on passenger car imports between 2023 and 2025, according to official data.

While imports dipped in 2024, they rebounded strongly in 2025, highlighting persistent demand.

Experts say the new certification regime could reshape import patterns, improve vehicle standards, and restore confidence in the market—without placing additional financial strain on consumers.

Igbo billionaires launch five new vehicle plants

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s indigenous auto manufacturing space is witnessing a major shake-up as several Igbo billionaires move aggressively into vehicle assembly, setting the stage for increased competition with industry pioneer Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

Driven by declining passenger traffic and changing dynamics in the transport sector, leading transport magnates are diversifying their investments to remain profitable.

Their latest bet, vehicle assembly, is rapidly transforming from a side venture into a strategic industry play.

Source: Legit.ng