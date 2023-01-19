An old man has procured a walking stick for his grandson who would not stop 'stealing' his walking stick

The boy has the funny character of always copying the bent posture of the old man and walking like him always

A viral video posted on TikTok shows the boy using the walking stick and closely following his grandfather in a funny manner

A boy who refused to stop copying his grandfather's bent walking posture has got his own walking stick.

The old man bought the walking stick for the boy because he always 'steals' his own and uses it to walk like him.

The boy got his own walking stick from his grandfather. Photo credit: TikTok/@jaerickae.

Source: UGC

A viral TikTok video captures the two walking in the same way, showing that the boy has observed his grandfather for a long time.

The walking session took place within their room. The grandfather was in the front while the boy closely followed by.

His own walking stick was made to be his exact size. He had no difficuties walking with it. The hilarious video has generated hot laughter on TikTok.

Many are of the view that the video shows the love that exists between the boy and his grandfather. Others say the boy may be rushing to grow old. The funny video was posted by @jaerickae.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Miss Kathy798kathybrivard commented:

"Cuteness overload."

@mickeykieborz said:

"That is so cute and that is what you call love between a grandpa and grandchild and they will stay close forever."

@loribradley223 reacted:

"That's love right there."

@Amliw 67.1125 said:

"Jesus! he’s so lovable."

@crazycatlady745 reacted:

"This is so cute."

@user8776457309650 said:

"That’s so sweet and adorable!"

@omalichahawamaryduwah reacted:

"This reminds me of my children and my mom."

@Maureen Pineau said:

"That’s a lot of love from both of them."

Twin children walk like their grandpa

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that twin brothers copied their grandfather's movement in their compound.

The man was walking around the house when the boys followed him and walked in a bent posture.

A lovely video of the children and their grandfather trended on TikTok and elicited millions of engagments.

Source: Legit.ng