An albino who is a cobbler has gone viral because of how he walks around in dedication to his job

The young Nigerian was seen in a street with his colleague as they walked around in search of clients under the hot sun

The video capturing the hardworking albino has gone viral, and some people noted that they were seeing such for the first time

TikTok users are surprised to see the video of an albino who works as a street cobbler.

The video was posted by @sunnyjhay72, and it has gone viral as people expressed their surprise.

The hardworking albino is seen walking around in search of clients. Photo credit: TikTok/@sunnyjhay72.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the handsome and hardworking albino was seen clutching his box of tools as he walked around in search of clients.

Albino cobbler praised for being hardworking

The sun was hot up there, and this made some TikTok users say the albino might be finding the job difficult.

But he seemed very happy with what he was doing as he walked around cheerfully in search of potential clients.

He was not alone in the video as he walked around with his colleague, who waved to the camera.

The video sparked many reactions from TikTok users after it went viral; some said they had seen him before.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users after seeing albino cobbler

@Bigta55 said:

"Na history be this o."

@Adeola said:

"First time seeing albino shoemaker."

@AustineRenzel said:

"Wonders don finally end now wey Jagaban take over."

@godwinemeson reacted:

"You go soon turn red, If you walker wetin Aboki de walker with leg."

@Gary Barlow said:

"Give am a year e go black pass that other guy."

@baby girl said:

"First time seeing this. Nah ejima aboki remain."

@Onyeka_Godwin reacted:

"Na who work go chop na."

@Tenaj said:

"Albino self break shoe maker history."

@jhayk_1 said:

"The guy is too neat to be a shoemaker. I nor believe."

