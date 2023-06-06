A video capturing a Nigerian mechanic's unique modification of an okada (motorbike) has garnered attention and admiration on social media.

The mechanic's unconventional use of a car gear selector on the motorcycle has impressed viewers with his creativity.

Viewers recognised the mechanic's potential and believed that he could achieve remarkable feats with proper resources and opportunities.

A thrilling video has emerged, capturing an inventive mechanic in a Nigerian marketplace using a car gear car selector to modify an Okada (motorbike).

The footage, captured by a passerby, showcased the mechanic kicking the modified motorbike into action.

Nigeria man modifies Okada with gear, drives it. Photo Source: TikTok/@verified_acid

Source: TikTok

The mechanic noticed he was being filmed in the video, adding an extra dash of excitement to the scene.

With a confident demeanour, he effortlessly regulated the motorcycle's speed using the car gear selector, before swiftly speeding away.

The video quickly gained attention on social media platforms, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers.

Many praised the mechanic's creativity and skill, applauding his ability to adapt car parts for unconventional purposes.

One comment, reflecting the sentiments of many, stated, "Seriously, he could do wonders when put in the right environment."

The views recognized the mechanic's potential and believed that with proper resources and opportunities, he could achieve remarkable feats.

Few social media reactions:

@pjr088 said:

Wow...in Nigeria, anything is possible.... where do they get this imagination and idea from."

@nfgw2:

"Hmm. Noting one no go see this in our Nigeria."

@pjr088 said:

*This guy deserves attention... Seriously, he could do wonders when put in the right environment."

@malikakinlabi2006 reacted funnily:

"Lol."

Watch Video:

Source: Legit.ng