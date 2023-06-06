A lady has caused a frenzy on social media after insisting to doubting Thomases that she's a lady

In a video trending on popular app, TikTok, the lady addressed people who find it hard to believe that she's a woman

The young lady in the video revealed that there's no male organ in her body and advised netizens to desist from calling her a man

A Nigerian lady has replied netizens who have been insisting that she has manly body features.

According to the lady identified as @pretty_diamond777, she can no longer condone people who keep tagging her as a man due to her body physique.

She shared a photo showing the comment of a netizen who claimed she was confused over her real gender.

Reacting to this, Pretty_diamond made it clear that she was a woman, not a lady. She went ahead to state that she has no male organ.

"See me see wahala o. I don tell all these people tire say I no be man. I be woman. Make I show you. See I be woman. Man dey look like this? See nothing dey for here", she reiterated.

Social media reactions

@peaceiheukwumere said:

"You don't owe anyone any explanation, since water enter their eyes."

@valentinalucky3 commented:

"Baby gal never mind some of Nigerian people oo with their deputy Jesus attitude."

@shamsuddeenbumar wrote:

"Remove your shirt first I want confirm something."

@norahpearl220 wrote:

"No mind pipo them want make u show them body first."

@omalichanwa95 added:

"To be man now na by force."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng