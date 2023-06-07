A Nigerian single mother has melted hearts on social media as she celebrated walking down the aisle

The mum of three showed off her husband with a message of hope to other spinsters hoping for the same marital breakthrough

She urged people to trust in God, saying the creator has it all played out and is intentional about his children

A Nigerian woman, a single mother of three, has taken to social media to celebrate getting married against all odds.

The new wife flaunted her husband on TikTok and aimed a dig at naysayers who said no one will marry her.

Now addressed as Mrs Adesogan, the lady said she married an Ekiti warrior and sent a message of hope to others hoping for similar testimonies. She wrote:

"Your own story is about to change for good! Trust God and Trust the process… kids or no kids young or OLD …. What God cannot do does not exist."

Congratulatory messages flooded her post on TikTok.

People celebrate the Nigerian single mum of 3 who got married

Blessing Okpo said:

"Ladies, love and take care of you, have a career or a skill that gives you genuine income. pay no attention to what society say. na them go rush you."

Clara Odigwe said:

"They don’t know how far. Once you are good woman and build yourself up, men go rush you even with 5 children sef cos they want peace."

olaz said:

"My mother married my father after 5 kids and my father as never married before."

chartyReed said:

"My friend after 4 kids got married to a guy who has no kids. she is still in shock herself. they are expecting a baby soon. is not toolate for anyone."

faithosadolor119 said:

"If u have class, by working on ur self na dem go de rush u even after 3 kids, no let anybody down grade you."

ksolutioneventsgu said:

"Haba men dey na! just believe in your self be resourceful, humble peace maker in all know what your doing men like where they will have peace of mind."

