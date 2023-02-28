A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to celebrate relocating to the United Kingdom with her kid

She appreciated God and her beloved husband for making it possible and looked forward to having a new life overseas

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's "Japa" video as many people tapped into her relocation blessing

A Nigerian lady identified as Thelma has elicited reactions after she announced relocating to the United Kingdom.

The married woman moved with her kid to join her husband, who appeared to be based overseas.

Man relocates wife and kid to the UK. Photo Credit: @thelmashugar

Source: TikTok

She shared a TikTok clip capturing her relocation journey. They got to the Murtala Muhammed International airport and flew to the UK.

She flaunted their meal en route to the UK and wads of foreign currencies.

An excited Thelma also appreciated God and her husband for the successful relocation. She also showcased her fine baby.

Thelma wrote:

"I’m so grateful to God and my lovely husband."

Social media users celebrated along with the woman and shared kind thoughts. Some other persons wished to have the same kind of blessing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of some netizens below:

Chizzybugatti_collection said:

"Next year for me oo amen."

miimiiLove said:

"Congrats☺️mine is coming sooner Amen."

Rosita Wanki said:

"God is good."

serwakessie said:

"I tap into my blessings in Jesus name Amen."

Hildaminaje said:

"I miss you my sis and my baby love."

SCIENTIST ASSUMZY? said:

"Congrats omoh thinking of seeing my husband but sked of going only me."

Morenikeji said:

"Congratulations mine soon."

Sexyzoba9 said:

"Congratulations mama."

