A Nigerian man got the internet buzzing after he went down memory lane about how his father passed away

Before that unforgettable day, his father had always instructed him not to kill any living thing he sees around

However, the young man found a crab in their compound and has not gotten over what happened after he dealt with it

A Nigerian man has narrated how his father passed away hours after he killed a crab that he found in their compound.

According to the man on Twitter, @tinny_vanilla, by 11 pm at night, he found a crab in th compound and did not consider his dad's instructions.

His dad died after he killed a crab. Photo Credit: Junce, MoMo Productions, Zikoko

Source: Getty Images

His dad had always advised him never to kill any living thing he sees around. However on that day being 8th April, 2010, he killed the crab and lost his dad the next day.

"My dad has always Instructed me not too kill any living thing I see around, 11pm 8th April 2010 I saw a crab walking inside the compound so I killed it. The next morning my dad was dead already.. .," he tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said he thinks about it each time he is sad.

"Each time I'm sad I start thinking about the situation how I took his life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Kvnq_Jamal said:

"I don hear this kind story before when I went to visit my Dad at his Navy Base in porthacourt. I thought the man was lying too."

@AccScents said:

"Thank God say you put an inside hot water cook and chop am coz I too sure for myself, that’s what I would have done ., but so sorry for your loss o."

@desola__xn said:

"In Yoruba, crab signifies life.

"Once her father instructed her she should have found herself and listen to him because it's not easy to see something and let it go, it can be draining sometimes so that was why your father died but normally he should have resurrected."

@UncleMohamz said:

"I’m so sorry you have to live with this knowledge forever. Sounds like a huge burden to bear."

@ewai_bekee said:

"This crab thing and port harcourt people na 5/6 funny how it always turns out to be true. But why una dey always choose crab ? Why not dog at least em fit run for em life small."

Lady hails dad who keeps coming through years after his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had praised her dad who kept saving her financially five years after he died

According to Just_derah, who danced happily in a video, his money and name have kept her since he died.

“Hyping my dad because 5 years in the grave it’s still his money and name that’s coming through for me”, she said.

Source: Legit.ng