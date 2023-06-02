A Nigerian man said he got a job of N1.4 million per month in the UK while still working in Nigeria

He is currently earning N507,000 in Nigeria before the UK job offer came his way, and he is still thinking about it

He sent a message to @AfamDeluxo, and the message has been made public on Twitter, where people are reacting to it

Nigerian man gets N1.4 million job in UK while living in Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages.

Source: Getty Images

In an anonymous message he sent to @AfamDeluxo, the man said he is still considering whether to take the UK job or to remain in Nigeria.

He sounded confused, and he is asking for advice from members of the public on whether to remain in Nigeria or relocate to the UK.

He explained that his salary in Nigeria is $1100, which is a little over N507,000. The new job is offered 2500 pounds which is about N1.4 million at today's exchange rate.

He wrote in the message:

"Someone is earning $1100 per month in Nigeria and is considering relocating to the UK for a job offer of 2500 pounds per month. Please which is the better decision? To stay back or to relocate to the UK?"

See the whole tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@_spirit_coder said:

"The pay is not good enough to relocate. But you can relocate and find better jobs. That's if you read the employment clauses and they won't keep you for a certain number of years."

@ShwagDr commented:

"Make e stay back and pass the link of the UK job to ME. My DM dey open, I hope."

@Odogwu_cc said:

"If you stay back in Nigeria, you'd have a higher standard of living than the UK with that salary. If you move to UK, you'd get a better quality of life."

@Inyima1 commented:

"There is better opportunity there in UK than Nigeria."

Video shows lady who earns N11,600

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works as a nurse in Canada said she earns N11,600 per hour.

In a viral video, she made on TikTok, she said she earns N1.6 million per month as a registered nurse.

Her annual salary amounts to N18.8 million. She said she is paid in Canadian Dollars.

Source: Legit.ng