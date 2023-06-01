A Nigerian man has posted a receipt showing that he purchased fuel worth N70,500 for his wife's car and generators

In a tweet he made on May 31, 2023, the man said what he did for his wife at a time of fuel scarcity was extremely romantic

Multiple reactions have trailed the tweet as people viewed it in different ways, with some praising his gesture

A romantic man has used the sum of N70,500 to buy fuel for his wife's car and also for his generator.

This is coming as fuel prices increased across the country and were pegged at over N500 per litre in many filling stations, as against the N189 it used to be.

The man bought fuel for N70,500 and filled his wife's car tank and also the generator. Photo credit: Twitter/@seyedele.

The man, identified on Twitter as @seyedele said what he did was an extremely romantic affair.

As fuel subsidy goes, man buys fuel for N70,500

The man who bought the fuel around Itire in Lagos said he got it at N500 per litre.

Curious Nigerians on social media asked if he would continue buying fuel at that price every week, and he said no.

However, some people have said the amount the man used to buy fuel at a go is some people's monthly salary. The tweet he made has gone viral.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to prices of fuel in Nigeria

@hugustus said:

"God! This is more than some people's monthly salary ooo."

@ChinonsoIhekire said:

"70k on fuel. Wetin dey sup?"

@McBidis reacted:

"That's some govt workers over 2 months' salary."

@temmyt007_ said:

"Hmmm, normally I spend about 13k (full tank) x 2 on fuel monthly. As it is now, full tank will be able 33k and twice a month totalling about 66k excluding generator fuelling."

@charis4charis said:

"Seye that 70k na my 2 months salary. We can't continue like this abeg. FG should consider the average standard of living in Nigeria. Haba."

Man says he will sell his car over fuel subsidy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man threatened to sell his car because of the high price of petrol.

The man was said to have been frustrated because he paid N50,000 to fill his tank following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Some people who saw the video on TikTok also said they had already abandoned their vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng