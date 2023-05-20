A woman who is working as a sweeper in the UK has made a video showing the moment she worked by a street road

The woman said that she earns over £1500 (N860,675.40) monthly after tax from the job as many people praised her hardworking nature

Many TikToker said that the job opportunity she has abroad is better than whatever she could get back home

A woman who travelled abroad to make ends meet and get better opportunities has shared a short video that showed what she does for a living.

A camera she (@akuaserwaa252) placed close to her showed the moment she swept a street abroad. People were amazed at how she was working to change her story.

People said that they would love to have her kind of job and pay. Photo source: @akuaserwaa252

Woman demonstrated pride in her job

Many people in her video's comment section said that her job, no matter how menial it looks, is better than bigger jobs in Nigeria.

Some stated they would trade their bank employment for her sweeping job abroad.

Watch her video below:

Yunus Nuhu said:

"My favorite song well done madam."

Albie _Nana ama said:

"God bless your hustle."

user6722823975191 said:

"Hardworking pays. do your best dear."

user75518883288406 said:

"It is better than someone with all the professional qualifications."

Mo said:

"Your salary is far better than a medical doctor here."

Abuzaa said:

"God bless all mothers who left their country to hustle to put food on their family table may God bless you mummy."

user7129466672157 said:

"Is better than be a lecturer especially in college of education."

Lloyd said:

"It pays more than even better jobs we know. The reality of abrokyire."

owurawqe9n6 said:

"The lowest job in abroad be this but the amount of money she will receive will be like thousand five euros or dollars."

She replied:

"I earn more than thousands five pounds after tax."

EL PATRON said:

"They will pay you well…here people do this and they don’t even pay them. May God bless your hustle."

Amechi Cynthia715 said:

"Pls I prefer dis to my bank work in Nigeria."

