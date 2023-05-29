In a remarkable display of academic enthusiasm, a young girl captured the online world's attention after a TikTok video showcasing her unwavering dedication to learning

The video depicted the girl's fervent and assertive approach to learning, particularly when her mother attempted to teach her math concepts

The young math enthusiast's story has served as an inspiration, showing that education can be exciting and transformative when approached with determination

In a heartwarming display of dedication and passion for learning, a little girl has become an internet sensation after her TikTok video showcasing her fervent and aggressive approach to solving math problems went viral.

The video captured a candid moment of the girl's interaction with her mother during a math lesson and garnered over a million likes within hours of uploading.

Little girl learns maths in an unconventional way. Photo source: TikTok/@dee_classy

Source: TikTok

The magnetic clip showcased the young prodigy tackling a simple addition problem, 100+5, with an unyielding determination.

As her mother wrote the equation in the book, the girl confidently exclaimed, "I put 100 in my head and the rest in my fingers," exemplifying her unique mental and manual calculation method.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video's widespread appeal can be attributed to the girl's infectious enthusiasm, as she fearlessly embraced mathematics challenges.

Her unorthodox technique and unwavering commitment to mastering the subject have captivated viewers worldwide, encouraging them to view learning in a new light.

Observers have praised the girl's academic seriousness and relentless pursuit of knowledge, hailing her as a role model for young learners everywhere.

Social media reactions

@anaarivall queried:

"Who taught her about “in my head” and the rest “in my fingers”???? it’s good."

@legalgold said:

"She’s so sweet and passionate, not aggressive at all ."

@ladymother0 said:

"So beautiful I will use this method from now on."

@timdatoolmantaylor:

"This is the longest way I’ve seen someone solve a problem."

@stc.b_:

"This is how I do maths, the biggest number in my head count the rest with my fingers I'm 34 ,"

@julianwatsun said:

"She knows what's gonna happen if she gets the answer wrong ."

@khalidinsuleiman said:

"She is putting all these numbers on her head ."

Watch Video:

Reactions as Nigerian Kid Struggles to Speak English, Mixes Yoruba Instead

In a related story shared by Legit.ng, a video of a young Nigerian kid struggling to speak English while narrating a matter has attracted massive attention on TikTok.

The adorable boy asked to narrate a situation began mixing Yoruba and English languages as he hilariously expressed himself.

Many suggested that a dedicated social media account be created for the little boy, expressing their desire to see more of his funny content.

Source: Legit.ng