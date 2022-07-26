A nine-year-old girl has won a national Maths contest that asked competitors to showcase their creativity to observe World Maths Day.

Danielle Boadu of the Heritage Park Primary School in Peterborough defeated competition from 450 others to clinch the ultimate coveted prize

The contest was launched by edtech provider Renaissance Learning and it saw entries from primary school children across the UK and Ireland

Photo of Danielle Boadu. Credit: Peterborough Telegraph

Source: UGC

The Heritage Park Primary School in Peterborough pupil defeated competition from other brilliant contenders to emerge as the winner.

Boadu was among hundreds of pupils who entered the competition after it was launched by edtech provider Renaissance Learning.

The entrants from primary school children across the UK and Ireland created their visual representation of Maths, but Boadu's design was selected from over 450 entries by expert judges who admired her work.

Speaking on her achievement, Boadu said she had fun with her entry.

''I enjoyed finding all the shapes and patterns in the playground and drawing the objects that I counted and observed,'' she said, according to Peterborough Telegraph.

Boadu and other winners at the competition took home Kindle Fire and a year's subscription to Renaissance’s Freckle and Star Maths practice and assessment solutions for their class or school.

Every entrant will also receive a certificate to appreciate them for taking part in the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh