A TikTok post went viral when it hilariously captured an African teacher attempting to teach Chinese children the amapiano dance in class

The video showed the children's struggle to replicate the dance moves, resulting in comical moments filled with clumsy footwork and laughter

The cross-cultural exchange of dance moves provided a heartwarming and amusing display of unity and shared experiences, leaving viewers in stitches

In a hilarious TikTok post that quickly went viral, an African teacher was captured imparting her dance skills to a group of Chinese children in a classroom.

The video showcased a joyful atmosphere as the kids attempted to learn the popular amapiano African dance moves.

Chinese students attempt amapiano. Photo Source: TikTok/@aphro.asian

Source: TikTok

With their initial hesitations and awkward footwork, the children's attempts at mimicking the teacher's fluid movements resulted in comedic moments that had viewers in stitches.

The infectious laughter and enthusiastic effort from the teacher and the children added to the comedic effect.

This cross-cultural exchange of dance moves proved to be a heartwarming and entertaining display of unity and shared joy, bringing smiles to countless faces worldwide.

Social media reactions:

@cosmicjourney19 noted:

"They looked like “she isn’t paying me enough anyways.”

@user3516610237402:

"Can I come to join you there?"

@presmo_92:

"The second one killed it silently ."

@jst_teezee said:

"The one in blue is always my favorite. She tries bakitsi ."

Watch Video:

