A video of a young Nigerian kid struggling to speak English while narrating a matter has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok

The adorable boy who was asked to narrate a situation began blending Yoruba and English as he hilariously expressed himself

Many suggested that a dedicated social media account be created for the little boy, expressing their desire to see more of his hilarious content

A little Nigerian boy has now become a viral sensation on Tik Tok as he attempted to narrate a situation in English.

In a video shared by @annashy24, the little boy's valiant attempt to narrate a situation he witnessed in English left many in fits of laughter.

Little boy struggles to speak English, blends Youruba. Photo source: TikTok/@annashy24

Source: TikTok

The Struggle Was Real

The little boy was seen as he struggled to express himself while switching between English and Yoruba languages.

As he tried to recount the events, he occasionally pointed at the people involved to emphasise his narrative.

As disclosed in the video, laughter could be heard from the background as he tried to give a detailed account of the situation with all seriousness.

The scene was funnier because his shorts kept falling off his waist, which he kept pulling up.

The lighthearted response from netizens was overwhelmingly positive, as they flooded the comment sections with laughter. Some noted the number of times he said "Ermh" between his narration.

Social Media Reactions:

@iamlicia_10 said:

"Gather here if you don’t understand what he’s saying."

@unique6901said:

"The English sounds good in his mouth. It's just the combination/mixture of the two languages,"

@larabeautyempire said:

"The courage is don't mind them president of tomorrow."

@yemipearls3 said:

"Ehn mmm ni pe don reach 50 million wey he mention ham."

@simply.dijah said:

"He looks so cute and sounds so cute; I couldn't laugh, just smiled all the way, all I see is a sweet little boy narrating,"

@boisozz said:

"Pls ehm ehm open account for him ehm npe we wan to ehm see more of him."

Watch video:

