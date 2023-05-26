A wife was praised online after a video showing her digging foundation beside her working husband surfaced

The woman's axe ate into the soil with great power as she worked like one who was used to the task

Many people online said her home must be a happy one, as some ladies considered the effort very stressful

A video showing a man and his wife working hard as co-labourers on a building site has stirred emotional reactions online.

A man (@flashbwoytv), whose voiceover was used in the video, praised the woman as she dug into the ground with an axe. They were all trying to make out a foundation on the site.

Supportive wife joins husband on site

He said that women like the man's wife are hard to come by. He added that both lovers, who are from Ghana, are always known to work together.

Many people who thronged the comment section praised the woman, saying it would be hard for divorce to happen in such a marriage.

Ibn Rufai said:

"I love the fact that she is ready to do everything to support you but wanlai will never allow my woman do this we go together u sit n watch."

healdeworld said:

"They are probably happier than most married folks who are rich."

Ohemaa said:

"It can never be me … I pray one doesn’t show the other shege."

Senanu Čhängeš said:

"Aooo may God bless them together."

akosuasika said:

"Wife material.... that’s what men want ... abeg I can’t."

princess said:

"After this the man will bring another woman."

asiemmanuel said:

"God has blessed you dear brother."

Shine_De_Klenam said:

"Eiiii wow. God bless them and open more doors for them."

Yzee said:

"Note ladies no matter how you support a man if you do not respect him he can leave you or marry second wife when he becomes rich."

Mosuro Azeez Olanrewaju said:

"I just hope this woman won't be ask to come and do the do for the next one week after this job."

