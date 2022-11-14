A young man has shared a video of his girlfriend who braved the hot sun because she wanted him fed

The lady, with a handkerchief wiping sweat off her face, gave her lover a black bag with plates of food

Many people who were amazed by the girlfriend's kind gesture said it would be really bad if the man dumped her in the future

A short video shared by a young man, @izrichie1, has shown the moment his girlfriend was thoughtful enough to bring food to him at work.

The man said that despite the fact that the sun was not friendly, the lady still managed to bring the meal.

Many people said that the young man must always treat the lady well. Photo source: TikTok/@izrichie1

Lovely lady treated her boyfriend well

In the clip, the lady kept wiping her sweat off after handing the bag of meal to her boyfriend. It was such a lovely gesture.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that he must never maltreat the lady when his fortune changes for good.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tommy-n said:

"The thunder that will fire you if you wake up one day and say she's not your type,,, now she's your Queen oooh,, tomorrow don't dump her oooh."

AYI-S-KLODEN said:

"My brother if a woman genuinely loves u Aswear she’ll do anything for u without thinking twice,I know wat am talking about."

Ricchie Ricch said:

"Bro when de money comes... please make her feel special...."

Ghaf Gh731 said:

"You are blessed to have someone like her, I wish I had her type to."

NanaAma said:

"Hmm my story. I did this for my ex severally, walking in the sun and even late in the nyt and here I am. Men will show u."

Seraph said:

"Marry bro and even if you don’t for some reasons, still buy her house and Mercedes and kiss her goodbye."

Wife takes food to husband at work site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @stefnanyy, showed her boyfriend much love as she took food to the man where he was digging a soakaway at a building site.

When the man saw her, he was happy as he took a break from his onerous task. Despite how sweaty his whole body was, the lady stayed close to him as they made a video together.

Many people praised the lady for showing her boyfriend amazing love as they prayed their relationship would grow stronger.

