A Nigerian lady has exposed her WhatsApp chat with a married man who has been trying to woo her

The man admitted to being married but begged the lady to be his friend as he promised to treat her like a queen

He went on to promise to try his best for her but stated that he was not assuring her heaven and earth

A Nigerian lady has caused an uproar on social media after exposing a married man toasting her on WhatsApp.

@titilayo64 shared the chats on Twitter, lamenting that she thought it was over.

She exposed her chat with the married man. Photo Credit: Dragana991, Twitter/@titilayo64

Source: Getty Images

The man kept pushing his luck, begging the lady to be his friend. While admitting that he is married, the man promised to treat her like a queen as he confessed his feelings for her.

He assumed that she wouldn't regret dating him. He noted that he was not promising her heaven and earth but will 'try his best' for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

All through the chat she released, the lady kept saying 'hello' to his messages.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@ichiBACK1 said:

"You think it’s a flex posting this chat here...you clearly enjoying this ....you indirectly cheating with the man ...the right thing to do is to block him not this!"

@timipushme said:

"I will treat you like a Queen and his wife is at home treated like a trash or less queen or what I love the part he said he will put you in a position of sister awon sister brother bestie somtin won fe la e ni oooo won fe fi sister brother ko e ni Omi Obe je.. osiwin."

@OAgbama said:

"By posting it, u think it's a flex. It's better you tell him you ain't interested instead of feeling like Queen Elizabeth."

@OAgbama said:

"A finished man with oneistis syndrome.

"Shola, plz deliver him."

@GinjarTheGOAT said:

"Wahala x10000 make i arrange sojo to carry am for you?"

@kiskoj1 said:

"Omo, this guy suppose go buy Shola book true true. He couldn't read the room?"

@Adunniolaide02 said:

"U wan use hello kpai am

"The man Dey Mumu Wallahi, which one is I go treat u like a queen.

"The one U put for house Na princess abi."

Lady exposes married man asking her out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had exposed a married man who asked her out.

The young man, who lives in the same compound with her, boldly made advances towards her via WhatsApp.

When she turned down his advances, he claimed he had a dream about her that confirmed that they should be together. According to him, she came to his house to borrow a gas cooker, and he believed it was a sign of their love.

Source: Legit.ng