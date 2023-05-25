A young Nigerian man has revealed how his girlfriend came through for him after he gave her a little test

According to him, he asked his girlfriend to give him the sum of N300,000 to settle some bills

Surprisingly, the kind girl immediately sent him the money without hesitation, and this impressed her lover

A TikTok user identified as @stanxvalerie has shared how his girlfriend reacted after he asked her for N300k.

The proud man posted a WhatsApp conversation between him and his girlfriend on TikTok and Nigerians were stunned.

In the leaked chats, he asked his girlfriend for N300k to settle some bills which he didn't mention.

“Telling my girlfriend I needed 300k urgently to see her reaction”, he captioned.

To his utmost surprise, his girlfriend sent him the 300k without reacting negatively. What she didn’t know was that he was only testing her to see how she will react.

Upon finding out that it was all a prank, she requested that her money be sent back to her.

Fortunately, she received N400k instead of the 300k she had sent. Her impressed boyfriend revealed that he added N100k extra because she was the best.

Social media reactions

@Abab said:

"Na Guy wey deposit go withdraw."

@Queen mmasinachi commented:

"My own be say I fit turn up but where I wan see 300k."

@Happiness said:

"If you are investing in your babe there is no way she won’t come through for you unless na your village people follow her come."

@Ifeoluwapearl reacted:

"I repeat na guy way deposit go withdraw. No be d one way I go dy bill way he go Dy strong face for me."

@Peace of mind said:

"Imagine say you no deposit and you want withdraw. Sorry."

@EMILIA_BABY commented:

"I can only turn up for a man who does same for me."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng