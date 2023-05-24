A beautiful Igbo lady has sparked reactions on social media after she revealed that she is looking for a husband

She listed out some conditions that must be met by prospective suitors and warned that she doesn't want a failed talking stage

According to her, any man still in the process of figuring out his life should not even think about applying

A fine Igbo lady identified as Chinwe Okoro has taken her search for a husband to the internet.

Via Twitter, Chinwe explained that she is not looking for an unsettled fellow or someone still yet to figure out his life.

Chinwe said she is looking for a husband. Photo Credit: (@Chinweokoro_)

Source: Twitter

Chinwe said a full husband is what she desires and not another failed talking stage. Continuing, the pretty lady said anyone approaching her should come financially and emotionally prepared.

She wrote:

"I’m looking for a husband.

"Not a failed talking stage, not a ‘let’s vibe and see where it leads’. A full husband.

"God help me."

In the comment section, she added:

"And when I say husband , please I’m not asking for the kind that’s in the process of figuring out his life.

"I’m not Bob the builder to give your life direction.

"Come financially and emotionally prepared

"Come correct abeg!"

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@kelly_ach1 said:

"Everybody wan marry now.

"But na una dey always say I don’t need a man, I must not marry Kiri ko kiri ko.

"Once una don dey near 30 una eyes go dey clear, well he who finds a wife and not she who finds a husband..."

@Miss_RatoM said:

"Last time I tweeted something like ths, some guy e-mailed my dad asking for a hand in marriage."

@Loadedbrodah said:

"Ah dem plenty na.

"Just pick one.

"Scroll your dm from 1 to 20 then pick one.''

@tha_strummer said:

"Lol, Amen. But make sure you're a "wife" too. God will bless you with your heart desire according to his will."

@OmarUgonwanyi said:

"Speaking for thousands of ladies out thereFrom our mouth to the ears of God.Amen."

Single lady, 29, cries out, says she needs a man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single 29-year-old lady had cried out on social media over her inability to get a hubby.

In a video that has now gone viral, she lamented closing in on age 30 with no children of her own or marriage.

"Let ur favour locate me Lord," a caption beneath the touching 8-second clip reads.

She wrote that her situation makes her go to bed with tears every time.

