A beautiful lady has taken to social media to lament being single despite being of marriageable age

The 29-year-old lady shed tears profusely as she revealed that she will be aged 30 in 2023 and yet has no child or marriage

Many ladies showed support to the single lady as they shared their stories and sent nice thoughts

A 29-year-old lady has cried out on social media platform TikTok over being unable to leave spinsterhood.

In a video that has now gone viral, she lamented closing in on age 30 with no children of her own or marriage.

"Let ur favour locate me Lord," a caption beneath the touching 8-second clip reads.

She wrote that her situation makes her go to bed with tears every time.

Neitzens, particularly unmarried ladies, encouraged the lady with kind words, urging her to persevere.

Social media reactions

Ebube chukwu 000 said:

"Nne stop crying I got married at 17 this is 5 years November will make it five years I got married without child, I don have mis*carriage two times now."

Ladyygo said:

"Some are married yet alone some married and killed by those they married so my dearest hold on to God and make yourself happy no matter what."

Ugochukwu Morayo Mercy said:

"Stop crying sweetie.. there's time for everything.. I got married at 20.. widow at 34.. but thank God I have beautiful kids they're my joy."

Thelma Liesha A. said:

"Sis I just 35 last wk,no kids no marriage. Late is not denial.. Make sure you make yourself happy nd pray.."

Nad Bubbles said:

"I will be 40 on d 1st of January no marriage no kids.i do not go to bed in tears but i pray to God to let me have mine if its his will...don't worry."

Focus+collection said:

"Eiii madam 30 and you are crying have you forgetting God of miracles I’m 39 and still trusting God for a husband so keep calm and happy yourself."

