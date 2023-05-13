Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja has alleged that there is serious hatred among many Nigerian pastors

Iginla, in the video on his YouTube page, alleged that some pastors sponsored women in order to have evidence of bringing him down

He alleged that the incident happened after the death of Prophet T.B. Joshua, adding that if he opened up on detail, the Body of Christ in Nigeria will boil

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, has revealed the battle between Nigerian pastors in a recent video.

The cleric, in a video on his YouTube page, disclosed that some men of God sponsored women to work for his downfall, adding that this happened after the death of T.B. Joshua.

Prophet Joshua Iginla reveals rivalry between pastors in Nigeria Photo Credit: Joshua Iginla Ministries

Prophet Joshua Iginla opens up on alleged death threat

Iginla, in his sermon, said that if he opens up about what transpired between him and some religious leaders in the country, "the Body of Christ in Nigeria will boil."

He said his mouth could not really explain what his eye had seen with his encounter with some pastors. He, however, did not reveal the identity of any pastor nor mention his or her name.

The prophet alleged that many of those who were referred to as "holiness preachers" are "snakes" in the Nigerian churches today.

The religious leader then expressed optimism that on the day of judgment, the identity of the real prophets would be unveiled, and their real faces would be shown to all.

His words read in part:

"After the death of senior prophet T.B. Joshua, they were in a meeting and one of them came and said, 'this one has died, let us move to Prophet Iginla. We will deal with him. He's next on our list'. I saw my name on the list. They sponsored women to bring me down. But they failed. They forgot I know what is called back to sender. There's serious hatred in the church".

