A hilarious father got drove social media into a frenzy after he shared a video clip of how he challenged his daughter to a crying match

The hilarious dad proved to his baby girl that he was better in the crying game than she was, as he left her confused at the end

The father's effort to keep up with his daughter's cries was funny, as the baby's reaction to the drama was the icing on the cake

In a hilarious TikTok video that went viral on social media, a father competed with his crying daughter.

The video, which garnered thousands of views, showed the father mimicking his daughter's cries while holding her in his arms.

Dad's mock cries leave his daughter confused. Photo source: TikTok/@farricin16u

Source: TikTok

As her father continued to cry, the baby suddenly stopped crying and looked at her dad in shock.

The unexpected reaction of the baby left many netzens in stitches, and the video has been widely shared and commented on.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Father and daughter 'cry-off' leaves baby confused

The video, uploaded by @farricin16u, had many people describing it as one of the funniest videos they have seen.

Watch the funny video:

The father's effort to keep up with his daughter's crying was particularly amusing, as the baby's reaction to the drama spoke of humour, bonding, and love and served as a reminder of the power of laughter and family connection.

Social media reactions

@user5376163451247 said:

"Crying competition the baby be like is this man, my dad, "

@mcthebreadman reacted:

" somebody should come and take me to the hospital immediately because I have fainted."

@user36ollybak said:

"Papa, your heaven, no sure "

@user7116796569815:

" I will not leave my baby for my husband ooo."

@laurafinnest:

"The baby be like "God, this is not the man I asked for as a father "

Cute baby girl wakes up in style on hearing her father’s name

Another adorable father-daughter moment reported by Legit.ng captured the sweet moment a baby refused to wake up until she heard her dad was around.

In the video shared by @thebadts, the little girl was sleeping soundly, refusing to wake up despite several attempts until her dad's name was mentioned.

Many people were drawn to the heartwarming moment between the father and daughter as the video gained numerous reactions.

Source: Legit.ng