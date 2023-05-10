A lady has shared how her husband put her daughter inside an empty carton of Indomie noodles

In the video, he was driving the little girl who was inside the indomie carton like it was a car

Her wife, who shared the video, said her husband comes up with all sort of creative play with their daughter to make the child happy

A father has shown his creative side by transforming an empty carton of Indomie noodles into a makeshift car for his daughter.

The video, which was shared by his wife on social media, showed him pushing the carton around the living room while his daughter sits inside and enjoyed the ride.

Father rides daughter on empty carton. Photo credit: @pubity Source: TikTok

Daughter loved the ride

The wife, who did not reveal her name, said her husband always came up with different ways to play with their daughter and make her happy.

She added that their daughter, who is still so young, loved noodles and was excited to see the carton being used as a car.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people praising the father for his creativity and bonding with his daughter.

Some users also shared their own stories of how their parents or relatives made toys out of household items for them when they were children.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OdlonKenneth reacted:

"Even the baby is feeling like a Queen."

@realqulnna said:

"I bought bouncer even walker but she likes carton especially when her big sis."

@pushit80 wrote:

"Babies actually prefer this to the actual sitter."

@GoodnessEze775 commented:

"Allowe my baby to enjoy her Benz."

@Nancy47848484:

"And them they like am die."

@LIlmomma

"Skome don see fire for her dad."

