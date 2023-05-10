A TikTok video of two daughters supporting their father after he stepped on one of their feet goes viral

Mother tries to alienate the girls from their dad, but they refused and said they love and forgive him

Daughters show maturity and family values, receive praise and commendation from viewers

A heartwarming video of two daughters who stood by their father after their mother tried to turn them against him has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by user @gr8heart, shows the mother telling the girls to stop being around their father after he accidentally stepped on one of their feet.

Daughters profess love for father. Photo credit:@gr8heart Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The girls, however, refused to listen to their mother and defended their dad, saying they loved him and had forgiven him for his mistake.

One family

They also added that they are all family and should always stick together no matter what happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has received over 700,000 views and thousands of comments from viewers who praised the daughters for their loyalty and maturity.

Some viewers also shared their own stories of family conflicts and how they resolved them.

In the video, the father can be seen smiling and hugging his daughters in the clip, showing his appreciation for their love and support.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AndreOBrlen reacted:

"I don't understand the clowns who don't want this feeling."

@SteveO said:

"Beads smacking him in the face but with love."

@user855885858 wrote:

"Dads. This is why being there is important."

@Johncravanas932 commented:

"You didn't get the memo? Have loose your man."

@user969699595 also commented:

"Hey they offered you be a part of the family."

@henryo:

"Daddy laying there playing sleep with the big smile."

@Shqulta:

"Blue shirt never even looked back at you she paid you no mind at all, he's theirs now sister."

Father and daughter bond over hair attachment, people love it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a father playfully scolding his daughter for wasting an expensive attachment he bought for her has gone viral on social media, making many people laugh.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by the daughter, shows the father walking up to her while she was making her hair and noticing that some strands of hair from the attachment had fallen off.

He then picked up the strands and started lecturing her about how expensive it was and how she should take better care of it. But the father is not convinced and continues his rant, telling her that no one else would buy her such a nice attachment, not even her boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng