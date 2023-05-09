A Tiktok video that captured the adorable moment a baby refused to wake up has many reactions online.

In the video, shared by @thebadts, the little girl was sleeping soundly, refusing to wake up despite several attempts made until has dad's name was mentioned

It was clear that many people were drawn to the heartwarming moment between the father and daughter as the video gained more reactions.

A heartwarming TikTok post has recently captured the attention of viewers worldwide, showing an adorable moment involving a little girl and her father.

In the video shared by thebadts, the little girl was sleeping soundly, refusing to wake up despite several attempts by an unknown person to do so.

Adorable little girl wakes up with excitement when she hears her dad is around. Photo source: TikTok/@thebadts

Source: TikTok

After a few moments of trying to wake her up, the person decided to try a different approach.

As he tickled her face, he shouted, "Your dad is here." Instantly, the little girl's eyes fluttered open, and a huge anticipation spread across her face.

The moment was quite heartwarming and highlighted the special bond between father and daughter.

In addition to highlighting the importance of father-daughter relationships, many said the video reminded them of the power of love and connection.

People around the world were drawn to the heartwarming moment captured in the clip, as the video continues to gain popularity on TikTok.

Watch the video:

Here are some of the comments gathered on TikTok:

@lynnnsam said:

"Just tell my Neighbour daughter "Sussan let go " u have to solve like 99% of her problem"

@wealthaffiliat commented:

"That's my daughter; once she hears I'm home my girl must wake up whether you wake her or not."

@willieple said:

So 80% of people whey dey comment don born

Odin din sinzu I never even do abortio?n for a girl

