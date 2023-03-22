A little girl who was proud of her father, who was graduating, has warmed hearts for her endearing show of support

In the trending Instagram video, the girl who saw her father going to receive his certificate on the podium gave an exciting shout-out to her father

The father, who was moved by that show of support, responded that he loved her, and the daughter responded by saying she loved him too

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A little girl who was behind the camera stole the show on a graduation day when she loudly congratulated her father, who was walking to the podium to receive his certificate.

The proud father was so touched by his daughter's support that he thanked her instantly and told her he loved her.

Father is happy to receive his daughter's support. Photo credit: @stay_motivated Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Expression of love between father and daughter

The daughter also responded that she loved him too, and the graduation hall crowd enjoyed every moment of the daughter and father bond.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many social media users who reacted to the video also expressed their delight in seeing such a loving act of humanity that meant a lot.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered over 191,000 likes with more than 300 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@ligirl1971 reacted:

"How perfect is this."

@prasangax_x said:

"Man is winning in life."

@monnay1 wrote:

"Best speech ever."

@swytam commented:

"Best moments ever, too much."

@gilo_ali also reacted:

"This video almost made me cry. Daughter is proud of his father. One day when she is an adult, her kids will do the same for her."

Dad does voiceover for daughter's makeup video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that if you think women's makeup products and processes are too complex to remember, one Nigerian father is showing that it is the effort that counts.

Favour, an Enugu-based makeup artist, recently left many people amused after she made her father do a voiceover of one of her makeup videos.

In the video, Favour did her makeup while her father ran a voiceover commentary. He could be heard using phrases like "foundation materials," "applying the white thing," and "her face changing from time to time," among others.

Source: Legit.ng