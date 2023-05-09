A video of a little girl arguing with her grandmother and acting like an adult has gone viral on TikTok

In the funny video, the mother of the child appeared to be the one recording the moment as she could be heard once in a while laughing

The girl's hilarious argument with grand mother could not be properly understood but the demonstration shows that it was a heated one

The funny clip on TikTok shared @yagrlsi started by showing two female, one older and the other one visibly little arguing over some unexplained stuff at home.

The little child who was trying to prove her point, clapped her hands at her grand mother's face to register her disappointment that she was not agreeable.

Little girl argues with grandma like an adult. Photo credit: @yagrlsi Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The grand mother with strands of white hair also clapped back at her face in retaliation portraying that she was not a pushover.

The two female who are age apart did not appear to be playing around as if it was an altercation but someone who was behind the camera probably found it amusing and she laughed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who saw the video could not believe their eyes seeing a little child arguing and behaving like an adult and indicated so in the comment session of the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@Dyan reacted:

"She said what she said... with a clap."

@themrsmason said:

"Granny pointed and so then the pint size one pointed back. They're too cute."

@4everblessed87 wrote:

"She want all the smoke with granny E."

@user2068786330926 commented:

"The pointed finger OMG shes a trip."

@Maskter1997 also commented:

"She learning from the best. That Lil Mama & her Little Finger."

@Johnneen:

"THAT POINTING THE FINGER LOL."

@angelboss909:

"Wait...she said.talk to me...I'm not a baby...side stands as if to say OK."

@mzzee3

"Omg that is to cute. She's getting her point across."

@SteeleBlaque

"Not her saying back 'l am not a baby."

@CorletAnderson:

"She is a handful for real."

Mother and little daughter fight over daddy's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A mother has stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

On sighting this, her little daughter who was in the back seat, got offended and broke down in tears. She warned her mother not to try it again, and then proceeded to kiss her dad.

Source: Legit.ng