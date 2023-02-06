A video shared online shows a mother and her jealous daughter fighting so hard over daddy's attention

In the hilarious viral clip, the little girl tearfully stopped her mother from making attempts to kiss her dad

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several mothers relating to the incident

A mother has stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

On sighting this, her little daughter who was in the back seat, got offended and broke down in tears.

She warned her mother not to try it again, and then proceeded to kiss her dad.

However, the mother was not having it as she blatantly continued, an action which drove the little girl to more tears.

Social media reactions

@user6193107832955 said:

"Let the wife go kiss her father and leave the girl's father alone, the girl needs justice."

@fionamasawe commented:

"Mine told me the daddy is her man and I should look for my own man."

@mkundujuu reacted:

"My daughter never allowed l to even seat the same seat with her dad then I told her he is our daddy she asked is he your father."

@lily19644 stated:

"For me even if it’s a joke should tell the daughter don’t cry and allow mommy to kiss daddy later on she will learn jealous habit."

@mmanash0 said:

"It's not good for her mother to do that you should have the feeling of that angel cry."

@queenmother_2011 added:

"See my daughter second oo someone I scolded for what she did wrong she said I will tell my dad not to Mary you again."

