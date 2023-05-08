An adorable infant who has a shady demeanor when looking at people has become a viral sensation online

The baby's shifty gaze has caused many to speculate about who might have upset her

Netizens who commented on the video joked that the baby perhaps did not like the country she was born into

A TikTok user @eghosa23, has got many reacting after she uploaded a cute video of her baby girl making an amusing facial expression that one might anticipate from an adult.

The baby girl whose age is unknown was seen dressed in a black and white striped Top with an "hello" inscription.

The little one began to side-eye the person carrying her, her mouth pouting to the side, seeming to look upset.

In another video, she's dressed in a white dress this time, giving a sassy look at the person carrying her.

Her expression has caused people to wonder what or who might have offended her. Others acknowledged that they get the same attitude from their babies too.

As others described the infant's hilarious look in various fascinating terms, amusing comments followed the amazing video.

A tik tok user @Ginalambo said the baby might be too angry at her parents for birthing her in Nigeria.

The video has gathered 31,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch video here:

Here are some reactions:

@Pheyi buttons said:

"Baby on attitude"

@Hannah Tayo637 said:

"She is doing like my baby ooo; I even thought it was her; they look alike".

@Amiel Abigail said:

" SIDEEEEE EYESSS"

@Ginalambo said:

"E dey vex say why them born am come Nigeria, sorry baby we're in this together."

@Fine girl commented:

" Our own children have become our nightmare,s uh."

@ dhaniel-59 said:

Una no wait make babe choose her own nationality, nawaooo. No vex my queen."

@ Ambassador Eri Ife commented:

"Make una gather beg her oooo…He get Westin you do mam."

Source: Legit.ng