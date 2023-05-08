A video captures the hilarious moment a lady stopped dancing at a wedding when she noticed her dad was watching her

The elegant lady wore a long bridal dress and quickly composed herself in a cute way when she saw her dad staring at her

The funny video caught the attention of netizens who noted that the lady looked so adorable in her bridal outfit

A Nigerian lady was shocked to see her father staring at her while dancing and whining her waist at a wedding.

In the video shared by @dj_ernie, she was displaying amazing dance moves but quickly composed herself when she noticed her dad was staring at her.

Photo credit: @dj_ernie

Source: TikTok

She quickly froze to the ground and looked around with a surprised look in her eyes, as if trying to see if someone else was watching.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who admired the physical appearance and physique of the lady.

Social media reactions

@EK said:

"My dad is tired of my dancing."

@christabel wrote:

"This feeling."

@Jay_on_ice added:

"Back to factory settings."

@fortune reacted:

"She’s beautiful."

@user6601756094864 wrote:

"See as she just humble once."

@martinadanjumamat said:

"Him sef no say na wedding we come. I no suppose stand like statue."

@Sharon Okop added:

"This actually happened to me once at a wedding."

@dy6b64c5f5850 replied:

"Very fashionable! I like it."

@EK commented:

"Me that dances everywhere."

@Orie said:

"He barely knows I can dance."

@Easy Home Realtor added:

"Yup that ended it real quick, lol he just gave you an African look."

@she is datgurl replied:

"They be like " instead of you to behave well so that you'd be next, look at what u are doing, who will marry you?"

Watch the video below:

Bride dances sweetly on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, has shared a video showing the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor. The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work.

The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her. He infused much energy into his dance moves so the woman would not win. In the TikTok video, one of the wedding guests, who got so excited, had to join the dance as he sprayed the couple money.

Before they got dancing, their MC said: "Who sabi dance pass?" to kick off the contest. Many people who watched the video prayed for the young couple's home to continue in happiness. The video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 24,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng