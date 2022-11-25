A pretty little girl got so heartbroken after her parents took her to a salon to plait a fine hairstyle

In the viral video, the sad girl engaged in a physical battle with her hairdresser who struggled to do her job

Reacting to the video on Instagram, some social media users advised the girl's parents to cut down her hair

A little Nigerian girl has become a topic of discussion on social media following her attitude at a salon.

The girl's parents had taken their beautiful daughter to a salon to have her hair done.

Little girl fights with hairstylist Photo Credit: @traditionalweddingng

Source: UGC

However, on getting to the salon, the little girl cried bitterly and resisted all attempts by the hairdresser to make her hair.

A trending video shared by @traditionalweddingng on Instagram, showed the girl fighting with her stylist. At one point, she ran off to the door but was held back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

Oyin_adedeji said:

"E sure we say I no do reach this wey my mama take cut my hair. And I didn’t make hair for the next 20 years."

Nerocakesworld_decor commented:

"My daughter own pass this one I just carry my mind put for mouth go cut the hair I can't come and die because I wan plait hair. When she reach 4 to 5yrs will continue but now let me hold my sanity in check."

Uj001 reacted:

"Everyone saying they should cut the hair. It's not that easy o. Seeing other kinds with nicely made hair n yours with skin, smh. Me except Oraxin no dey pharmcy again."

Coker_seun commented:

"Me? Struggle with you? No my darling, we will just cut that hair."

Ahwedie.abena said:

"Cut the hair please. When she grows she will do it herself."

Eunice_fashion_empire added:

"Thank God I never born girl becos I go just barb the hair straight up."

Lowizayana added:

"Just cut the hair out or braid it when his a sleep. Makes life easy, it worked well with my kids. Braiding thier hair when they are a sleep, then when they turned 1year they seat down for me to braid thier hair. I give them break between. Now they are teenage, they sit down till thier hair is finished and even clean after themselves."

Watch the video below:

Little girl flaunts fine hair after crying for hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl cried uncontrollably after her mother took her to a salon to braid her hair.

A viral video shows the heartbreaking moment the little girl screamed and struggled with the hairdresser who braided her hair. At one point, she held her mother's arms and pleaded to go home, but her mother wanted her to finish up the hair.

Fortunately, the hairstylist finally finished braiding the girl's hair against all odds and the outcome was truly perfect. In the video, the happy girl who cried while making her hair now flaunted the hair in excitement. She looked gorgeous and netizens applauded the hairstylist after watching the video shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Source: Legit.ng