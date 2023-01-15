A little girl has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens on Instagram with her funny action at home

In the viral video, the little girl was spotted crying so hard and fighting her mother and some other family members

While in tears, her mother gave her a sweet to pacify her, but she threw it down and continued crying

A little girl has gone viral after exhibiting her emotional side in a video posted via Instagram app.

The video showed the girl crying uncontrollably over an undisclosed issue as her family members tried to console her.

As she cried, her mother brought out a 'stick sweet' and stuffed it in her mouth in a bid to pacify her.

Rather than lick the sweet, the little girl removed it and cleaned her mouth immediately, an action which kept netizens in stitches. The funny girl then went ahead to fight everyone.

Social media reactions

@sukysue256 said:

"She wanted to cry in peace no disturbances please."

@sephoragoldenbeauty2 stated:

"It’s the way she crosses her hand for me."

@stefanoventures commented:

"It's not the child that's spoiled it's us who spoil them. no hitting. thus one needs a time put as adorable as she is."

@nanahyaahcute47 wrote:

"Did you guys notice how she wiped her mouth with princess dress the attitude alone na 10k."

@milkyblack234 added:

"Our last born act more mature than me."

Watch the video below:

Little girl asks mum for a timer to cry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has gone viral on popular app, TikTok, after requesting her mother to set a timer for her. In the hilarious video, the little girl was seen shedding tears while pleading with her mother to set a timer for her.

When asked why she needed a timer, she said she wanted to be sure about the time to stop shedding tears. "I need the timer so I can finish crying. I have like 100 more minutes to cry", she said.

Reacting to this, the little girl's funny mum set the timer for one minute and watched her daughter break down in tears Queeniesunshyn noted: "Please which section for heaven dem dey see these children pick, I wan know my movement so I no go reach that section abeg."

