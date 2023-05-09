A young Nigerian man who had the opportunity to get his share of his father's property rejoiced on TikTok

The man thanked his father for giving him his inheritance as he revealed other sons got their portions

Many social media users said his father was a thoughtful person as they advised him not to squander his inheritance

A young Nigerian man, @egommiri__, shared a video of the moment his father gave him his portion of his inheritance.

Words on the video read, "Thank you father". The man could be seen presenting a live goat to his father. Moments into the clip, other members of the family shared drinks together.

People advised the son to use his inheritance well. Photo source: @egommiri

Son gets his inheritance

The man congratulated himself on having his inheritance. A goat was cooked to celebrate the occasion among the family members.

Many TikTokers who reacted to his video said he had better not be like the biblical prodigal son.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 1000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ify1114 said:

"Guy you see this your father he's a good man and try to be like him me my papa no get shishi yet he dey use juju dey drag me."

user7869800334349 said:

"No use am flex oo because this ur eye i dy fear am."

Drey said:

"No go do like the prodigal son oo."

Prince said:

"Guy first go carry ashawo first my ur future bright oo."

DikeChikaodili said:

"Congratulations. May God keep your father."

Nwa_Papito said:

"You wey ur papa get properties your own better."

Tobe_chukwu said:

"Your own just better."

user4511913000547 said:

"When I saw this I knew it's Nnewi by brother in primary 3 don get land cos my papa don share property."

teeyaamooo said:

"Shea land dey among? I wan buy land."

DC said:

"Your dad try bruh adding to yours more grace."

