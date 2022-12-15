A video of two ladies trying to make their dad joyful so that he can be moved to give them money for Christmas hair has stirred reactions

In the clip, the man was so happy that he dipped his hands into his pocket, counted some naira notes and gave them

Among social media users who reacted to the video were those who said the man would get his money back after the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video has shown the moment two beautiful daughters employed dance moves as a strategy to get money from their father.

In a video shared by one of the children, @rarediamond038, they both filed out into their balcony as they anticipated their daddy coming out.

People said that the man would get his money back. Photo source: TikTok/@rarediamond038

Source: UGC

No boyfriend but dad is capable

When the man saw them, he could not stop laughing at their mischief as he dipped his hand into his pocket and gave them enough money to make hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the daughters said that since they do not have boyfriends, their dad is available to take care of their needs.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has stirred more than 100 comments with over 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mabel lopest said:

"The man Dy count how much he give una, make Una give am back after the video."

jocy nwa said:

"The man was like, after this video return my money back."

esthermi61 said:

"Us way no get the two we dey God hand."

Ibee teme said:

"Them go still collect the money back."

marvel said:

"My father always gives me 500naira when I ask to make my hair, he hates bushy hair so he’ll say come and collect this 500 and make ur hair."

Blacky said:

"I counted the money, make sure to hand it back to him when you are done, don't reap our daddy biko."

Hadassah Oge Ezeh said:

"The Igbo man in my father must make him count the the money well before giving me."

Woman welcomes husband with dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a lady welcoming her husband home with dance got people appreciating the beauty of marriage.

In the clip shared online, the woman opened the door for her husband as Maxy KhoiSan's Hellow My Baby played on.

Immediately the man stepped in, the lady started dancing. She collected what her lover brought and placed it on the table.

Source: Legit.ng