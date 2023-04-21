A Nigerian man made his dad shed tears of joy when he suddenly returned home from abroad after 14 years

The man screamed his son's name in surprise before they both had a tight hug in the presence of other family members

Many people who watched the reunion video said that the son had indeed stayed away for a long time

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man known as @mannywellz has made a short video that captured the moment he surprised his dad after 14 years that he had been abroad.

In a video that has gone viral, the man walked into his family home without informing his parents he was coming.

People said that the reunion got them very emotional. Photo source: @mannywellz

Source: TikTok

Father cried during reunion

Immediately his father saw him, he shouted, "Ah Olawale!" as the son prostrated before him. The man was too emotional to see his son again after over a decade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man hugged the son for several minutes and burst into tears. It was such an emotional reunion. Many people online were touched.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 25,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amara_alias said:

"I’m crying I’ve never seen a Nigerian dad cry."

olaitangrace06 said:

"That woman singing melt my heart thank you God."

GodsHerald said:

"Hmm. I caught the "dobale' just before you both hugged! Omo dada!.. You didn't forget your training. Dad cried coz he didn't think he would see u."

Kyyah Abdul said:

"My heart is so happy watching this video. I am sooo happy for you."

Pelumi said:

"it’s the way i know how much you wanted this omg i love this so much."

semi305 said:

"Oh this so beautiful! Such a Nigerian reunion! Someone’s always singing."

Alloysha said:

"14yrs is too long guy, you're like a lost son but later found."

Family stranded in UK after selling house in Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman (@gloriaotikor1) narrated the story of a Nigerian family with five children who were stranded in the UK after they borrowed millions of naira, sold their house and car to process their relocation.

The family travelled to the UK based on the study visa of the mother of the home. On getting abroad, she realised that she would have to apply for a post-graduate visa to be able to work, which cost a lot of money.

Mum relocated her children to America

In other news, a mother, @blackchocolatecovered, who travelled to America three years ago in search of greener pastures, was able to fly her two children to join her abroad.

The mother said the process was hard, but the trouble was all worth it. A video she shared on TikTok showed the moment the little kids were at the airport and about boarding their flight.

Source: Legit.ng