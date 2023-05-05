A Nigerian woman has elicited mixed reactions on social media with her marriage pictures as she joined a new trend

In her viral post, she shared a photo capturing how she looked before her marriage, when she tied the knot and afterwards

Many Nigerians expressed disappointment and shock at her showcase just as others wondered what went wrong

A Nigerian lady identified as Uche Annabel has sent social media into a frenzy after she shared her marriage transformation online.

Uche joined a social media challenge in which people shared how they looked before marriage and after it.

Uche shared her marriage transformation pictures. Photo Credit: Westend61, Facebook/Uche Annabel

Source: Getty Images

Sharing her pictures on Facebook, Uche said she has no words. She wrote:

"Meet my before,in and after marriage..God,I have no words."

While she looked in the best of shapes before and after marriage, the picture she shared depicting her look in her marriage raised so many questions.

It is however not clear if she is still married.

Reactions on social media

Cynthia Jacob said:

"My sister ur "in marriage" na another person "before marriage",and ur "after marriage" na person "in marriage",so carry ur post go rest, marriage sweet,we tank God for his faithfulness biko."

Momoh Loveth Chubiyo said:

"So for your mind now

"This your pathetic story no go allow me and Racheal James fear marriage??

"No way....you got it wrong.

"We are getting it right."

Ugochi Jenny said:

"In marriage, you stopped taking care of yourself, you stopped slaying, why? Did your husband stops you from wearing good clothes? Did he stops you from looking neat and slaying? Iam still in my marriage 11years still counting, I make my own money, buy whatever I want and look good... marriage is not a bed of roses .the way you make your bed in marriage, that's how you lay on it."

Nonso Ibe said:

"In marriage you could not afford to even buy a good wig,.

"Then after marriage you could afford to buy expensive wig and an iPhone. yet the men that bought you those tins still no gree marry you."

Oluchi Eberechukwu said:

"Me and my friends no go ever join this yeye challenge IJN AMEN…….lubbish n ingredients, marriage is sweet na only una know Wetin una marry come here Dey disturb us."

